Explosives Go Off on Women's Day

Kyrgyz policemen detain an activist of the Femen women's movement at Victory Square during celebration of the International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

Kyrgyz policemen detain an activist of the Femen women's movement at Victory Square during celebration of the International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)