The Queen Reaches Out to Harry and Meghan

(Newser) – Queen Elizabeth extended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry an invitation Sunday that marked their first public reunion since the quasi-royal couple left for Canada, E! News reports. It was simple: Come to a church service at the Royal Chapel of All saints in Windsor Great Park. "It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church," a source tells People. "It's telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other." The magazine reports that the Queen showed up "in a light blue ensemble with a matching hat" and Meghan in a "fascinator-style headpiece" with emerald earrings. Harry, of course, donned a suit and tie. Harry and Meghan are in England on a kind of "farewell tour" before giving up their royal titles and duties.

Meghan also made a surprise visit Friday to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham to talk about gender equity—right before International Women's Day on Sunday, per USA Today. Her visit also marked the 50th anniversary of Britain's Equal Pay Act, which barred workplace inequity against women. "No matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole ... you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right," the Duchess of Sussex told 700 students gathered for her talk. She also invited males in the room "to continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives, and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way." (See how the Queen gave a "nod" to the royal breakup.)

