Senate Passes House's Coronavirus Bill, 90-8

Sends the bill to Trump for signature
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 18, 2020 3:50 PM CDT

(Newser) – The Senate on Wednesday overwhelming passed a second coronavirus response bill, sending it to Trump to enact with his signature, the AP reports. The vote was a lopsided 90-8 despite worries by many Republicans about a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who get COVID-19. The measure is also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus free. (This bill is separate from the mammoth stimulus package in the works.)

