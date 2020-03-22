Buying 2 Carts of Meat Was 'Stupid'—But Death Threats?

(Newser) – A British Columbia man is calling his mega-meat purchase a "stupid mistake" after video of the buy went viral and inspired death threats, the Terrace Standard reports. "All I get are death threats," says Dan Marcotte. "It was a stupid mistake, now I'm being prosecuted. But nobody really knows who I am." Video of Marcotte and his girlfriend buying two shopping carts full of meat has gone viral on YouTube, with over 430,000 views. But the Lake Country resident says they only stocked up at Save On Foods because of the coronavirus panic.

"We just wanted to protect ourselves, our family and our animals," he tells Global News. "We decided to go, buy meat and essentials to get us by because, according to the media, this could go on for months." Marcotte adds that people know nothing of his good deeds—like joining volunteers who took food and other goods to BC wildfire evacuees in 2017; Marcotte says he drove 14 hours a day to transport supplies. And now, reeling from the video backlash, he's given $1,000 to a local food bank. The Canadian won't be returning any of that meat, he admits, but he's ready to help anyone who needs a hand during the pandemic.


