'Imbecile' Rebels Flout Coronavirus Lockdowns

(Newser) – Young German adults hold "corona parties" and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd the beaches. Their defiance of lockdown mandates and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has prompted crackdowns by authorities on people trying to escape cabin fever brought on by virus restrictions, the AP reports. In some cases, the virus rebels resist—threatening police as officials express outrage over public gatherings that could spread the virus. "Some consider they're little heroes when they break the rules," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said. "Well, no. You're an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself."

After days of noncompliance by people refusing to abide by lockdown, France on Friday sent security forces into train stations to prevent people from traveling to their vacation homes. Florida officials closed some of the state's most popular beaches after images of rowdy spring break college crowds appeared on TV for days amid the rising global death toll, which surpassed 13,000 on Sunday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that people from 18-to-49 account for more than half of the state's coronavirus cases, warning them "you're not Superman, and you're not Superwoman." He warned that "you can wind up hurting someone who you love, or hurting someone wholly inadvertently. Social distancing works, and you need social distancing everywhere."