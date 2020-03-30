There's Chatter Around Cuomo's Soaring Popularity

(Newser)
Just how much is the popularity of Andrew Cuomo rising? On Monday, President Trump was asked about the possibility of running against the New York governor—and not Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders—as the Democrats' 2020 nominee. The topic came up during an interview on Fox News. "If he's going to run, that's fine," Trump said, per NBC News. "I wouldn't mind running against Andrew. I’ve known Andrew for a long time. I wouldn't mind that but I'll be honest, I think he’d be a better candidate than sleepy Joe." Cuomo is drawing a great deal of attention over his handling of the coronavirus crisis in his state. Coverage:
- Dowd's column: Maureen Dowd of the New York Times wrote a lengthy, flattering piece about Cuomo over the weekend. "To the surprise of many who did not associate the name 'Andrew Cuomo' with the word 'empathy,' the governor has become a sort of national shrink, talking us through our fear, our loss, and our growing stir-craziness," she writes. Dowd even asked him if was interested a run for the White House, eliciting this response after a long pause: "No. I know presidential politics. I was there in the White House with Clinton. I was there with Gore. No, I’m at peace with who I am and what I’m doing."