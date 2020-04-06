Boris Johnson Reportedly Gets Oxygen Treatment

(Newser) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "still very much in charge" of the UK despite his hospitalization for COVID-19 over the weekend, says a British government official. The official word is that the 55-year-old Johnson entered the hospital as a precautionary measure for more tests because he continued to show symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, reports the BBC. "We hope that as a result of these tests [the prime minister] will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible," says Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick. Still, a few reports out of Britain suggest that might not happen quickly.

The Times of London reports that Johnson received oxygen therapy upon his arrival at London's St. Thomas Hospital on Sunday. And the Guardian reported last week that Johnson's condition was worse than Downing Street was suggesting, with doctors particularly worried about his breathing. It was unclear what type of precautionary tests Johnson might be receiving for COVID-19 complications, notes Reuters. Over the weekend, President Trump wished Johnson well. "All Americans are praying for him," said Trump. "He's a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader." (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)

