Trump: I Sent Help to Boris Johnson

(Newser) – President Trump said Monday that he'd offered "help" in treating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care battling COVID-19. Trump said he'd asked two "leading companies" with experience treating "ebola, AIDS, others" to "contact London immediately," per Politico. As for the treatment offered, "it's a very complex treatment of things that they've just recently developed, and that they have a lot of experience with having to with something else but recently for this," Trump said during the coronavirus task force press briefing.

story continues below

"They've had meetings with the doctors, and we'll see whether or not they want to go that route … They're there and they're ready," the president continued. Johnson has received oxygen support in intensive care but is not on a ventilator, a senior UK official said Tuesday, per the Washington Post. Trump extended his "best wishes to a very good friend of mine, and a friend to our nation," noting it was "a big deal" to be in the ICU. "Americans are all praying for his recovery," he said. "We'll see if we can be of help." (Read more Boris Johnson stories.)

