Charles, Camilla Celebrate 15 Years by Releasing Photo

As William, Kate participate in royal engagement via video chat
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2020 2:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary Thursday, and to mark the occasion, they've released a new photo of them and their dogs. At Town and Country, Chloe Foussianes notes that while the picture is "sweet," it also raises many questions. Why is there a band-aid on Charles' finger? Why did Clarence House refer to the dogs as "The Duchess's dogs" specifically? Why is there a boot scraper so far from the door? ETOnline notes the couple only recently reunited after quarantining separately when Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus; he has since recovered. In other royal coronavirus news, Vanity Fair reports that Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, participated in their first-ever royal engagement via video conference Tuesday. (Read more Prince Charles stories.)

