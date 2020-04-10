Global Death Toll Reaches a Milestone

(Newser)
–
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true number of lives lost is likely to be much higher because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead, and even cover-ups by some governments, the AP reports. The number confirmed to be infected was more than 1.6 million. Other stats:
- In the US, deaths climbed past 16,700 Friday. More than 7,800 have been in New York state, which reported 777 new deaths, down slightly from the day before.
- Italy reported 570 deaths for a total of more than 18,800—the highest of any country—but said the number of hospital admissions is falling along with the number of patients in intensive care.
- The 605 new deaths announced in Spain were the lowest in more than two weeks. The coronavirus has claimed more than 15,800 lives there, though the rates of contagion and deaths are dropping.
- Britain recorded 980, its highest daily total, for close to 9,000 in all.
(The new numbers come as people around the world celebrate a Good Friday
unlike any other.)