(Newser) – Like many late-night hosts contending with the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon has been fulfilling his Tonight Show duties from the comfort of his own home, daughters and dog by his side. And like many Americans getting cabin fever, the 45-year-old is desperately seeking a bit of cheer amid the more sobering news—and on Thursday, he helped disseminate some of the former. Per Rolling Stone, Fallon and his house band, the Roots, got together with Sting via videoconferencing to create a quarantine-themed remake of the 1980 hit "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by Sting's former band, the Police.

story continues below

As the video shows, the gang gathered up whatever "instruments" they could find around their respective homes to add to the tune. Entertainment Weekly notes that Sting and Fallon took on the main vocals, while the others got creative with their musical tools: Questlove, for instance, "played" a pair of scissors, Dave Guy used a pair of sneakers, and Kamal Gray wielded a Connect 4 game, among other audial oddities. Check out what they came up with in the video gallery, or here. (Read more Jimmy Fallon stories.)

