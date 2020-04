In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier, is docked along Kilo Wharf of Naval Base Guam. (Rick Cruz/The Pacific Daily via AP, File)

In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier, is docked along Kilo Wharf of Naval Base Guam. (Rick Cruz/The Pacific Daily via AP, File)