From a Woman's Coronavirus Coma, a Birth

(Newser) – A woman in Washington state awoke from a medically induced coma to learn that not only had she survived COVID-19—she'd also given birth. Angela Primachenko, a 27-year-old respiratory therapist from Vancouver, was 33 weeks pregnant, with a fever and other symptoms, when she was tested for the novel coronavirus on March 24. Little more than a week later, her case had progressed to the point that she was placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. For her own health and that of her unborn child, doctors induced labor, delivering a daughter on April 1, per the New York Post. It wasn't quite how Primachenko had planned it. "After all the medication and everything I just woke up and all of a sudden I didn't have my belly anymore," she tells Today.

Primachenko, who was taken off the ventilator on April 6 and released from the hospital on Saturday, has only seen her daughter in the neonatal intensive care unit via FaceTime. But she hopes to join her husband in visiting soon, once back-to-back tests confirm she's recovered from COVID-19. "I feel like I'm a miracle walking," Primachenko, also the mother of an 11-month-old daughter, tells Today. The whole experience was "just extremely mind-blowing." She says she hopes her case shows others "that there's hope … even in the hardest days." One happy note: Her daughter has tested negative for COVID-19. She's named Ava, meaning "breath of life," Primachenko tells KPTV. "We did not expect to go down this road, but sure enough she ended up being our little breath of life." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

