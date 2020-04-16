Obama 'Flattered' by Student Request That's Going Viral

(Newser) – A high school senior thinks he has a way to take some of the sting out of missing graduation ceremonies this spring. "Hi @BarackObama!" he tweeted Tuesday. Saying "it would give us great comfort to hear your voice," Lincoln Debenham of Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles asked the former president to give a "national commencement speech to the class of 2020." The hashtag #ObamaCommencement2020 quickly took off, notes People, and it had more than 200,000 likes and 40,000 retweets by Thursday afternoon.

An Obama spokeswoman tells CNN that the Obamas are aware of the tweet and "very flattered," but there's no answer yet. Obama delivered many commencement speeches while president, the Washington Post points out. In 2016, he told Howard University graduates that the challenges awaiting them include disease, terrorism, and climate change, then asked them to "flip the script." (Read more Barack Obama stories.)

