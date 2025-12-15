Pelosi Predicts First Woman President 'Within Next Generation'

Nancy Pelosi thinks the wait for a woman in the Oval Office won't go on much longer, even if she's not sure she'll see it end herself. In a lengthy interview with USA Today 's Susan Page excerpted by the Hill , the former House speaker said she believes the United States will elect its first female president "within this next generation." She did acknowledge, however, former First Lady Michelle Obama's recent assertion that US voters might not be ready for a female president, given the fact that both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump. "I respect what she said, and I see the evidence of the two campaigns," said Pelosi.

Pelosi noted that the barrier for female leaders in Congress has long felt less like a glass ceiling and more like "a marble ceiling," noting she once thought, "Certainly, the American people are far ahead of the Congress in terms of their acceptance or their enthusiasm for a woman to be president of the United States." She referred to the men of Congress as "poor babies" who were wary of women joining the leadership ranks. Pelosi, of course, ultimately ended up becoming the first female speaker of the House.

The 85-year-old is now in her final term after more than 37 years in the House. She announced in November that she will not run again, telling constituents in a video message that she looks forward to a concluding year in office and urging San Franciscans to "know your power" as the city that helped propel her historic career.