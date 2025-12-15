Clintons Face Threats of Contempt Over Epstein Probe

A long-simmering clash between House Republicans and the Clintons over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation is nearing a decisive moment on Capitol Hill, the New York Times reports. Rep. James Comer, the Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, is threatening to seek contempt of Congress charges if Bill and Hillary Clinton do not sit for in-person depositions. The move marks Republicans' most aggressive effort yet to redirect attention from Epstein's links to President Trump and his administration toward prominent Democrats— the Clintons among them —who've been tied to the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell. Comer says Bill Clinton is scheduled for a deposition Wednesday and Hillary Clinton the following day, and that he will initiate contempt proceedings if they fail to show up or reschedule for early January, Politico reports.

Comer has already subpoenaed the Justice Department for its files on Epstein, as well as a slate of former top law enforcement officials; only former Attorney General William Barr has testified. The Clintons, through longtime lawyer David Kendall, have pushed back by offering sworn written statements instead of live testimony—the same accommodation Comer granted to several former attorneys general and two former FBI directors, according to correspondence reviewed by the Times. Kendall argues the Clintons lack relevant information, calling the subpoenas "purposeless and harassing" and accusing Comer of staging a "public spectacle for partisan purposes." Spokespeople for both Clintons say Comer has refused to explain why they are being held to a different standard than other witnesses who were excused.

Bill Clinton has acknowledged knowing Epstein and taking several trips on his private jet in the early 2000s, but says he ended all contact about 20 years ago and never visited Epstein's island. Kendall writes that the former president regrets the limited association in light of what later emerged. Hillary Clinton, Kendall says, never flew on Epstein's plane, never visited his properties, and does not recall speaking with him; her only connection to Maxwell was "limited contact" through a mutual acquaintance, and she was unaware that one of her former campaign and State Department staffers was Maxwell's relative. Per a recent poll cited by the Hill, more than 70% of respondents believe the government is hiding information about Epstein's connections.