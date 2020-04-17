Man Denies Murdering Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee

(Newser) – The man accused of throwing his ex-girlfriend—who was also the ex-fiancee of Drew Carey—from her third-floor balcony, killing her, says he didn't do it. Gareth Pursehouse pleaded not guilty Thursday to Dr. Amie Harwick's Feb. 15 murder, the AP reports. Pursehouse, who is charged with murder as well as first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, was arrested shortly after the prominent Hollywood marriage and family therapist was killed, but was initially released on bond. He was then rearrested on a no bail warrant.

Harwick, 38, had filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, 41, in the past, and had also expressed fear about him. One of her friends described Pursehouse as "a stalker" who didn't take their breakup well. An autopsy determined she was strangled before being thrown from the balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. Harwick and Carey had dated for two years before separating in 2018, months after announcing they were engaged. (Pursehouse could face the death penalty.)

