Trump Ally: 'These People' Are Today's 'Rosa Parks'

(Newser) – A White House adviser has turned heads by comparing protesters of stay-at-home orders with none other than Rosa Parks, the Hill reports. Stephen Moore, an economist on President Trump's council to reopen the country, said in a YouTube video this week that he's helping such protesters in Wisconsin after Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order to May 26. "They're going to shut down the Capitol," he said of the activists. "Shh. Don't tell anybody." Among his other recent remarks:

Rosa Parks : "I think there's a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded," he told the Washington Post. "I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks—they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties."

: "I think there's a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded," he told the Washington Post. "I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks—they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties." Parks, again : "It's interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is," he told CBS News.

: "It's interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is," he told CBS News. President Trump : "These are very tough decisions that the president has to make. I've told him in person, 'Mr. President, this is your Churchillian moment. You have to rise to the occasion here.'"

: "These are very tough decisions that the president has to make. I've told him in person, 'Mr. President, this is your Churchillian moment. You have to rise to the occasion here.'" Economic diagnosis : "The rate of infection to the economy is very similar to the rate of infection of this disease."

: "The rate of infection to the economy is very similar to the rate of infection of this disease." Anthony Fauci: "Fauci, he made this comment a week or two ago that still sticks in my craw, where he said, 'I'm sorry about economic inconvenience of this.' And that's just an insulting thing to say. This is not an inconvenience; this is a calamity."