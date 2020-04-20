Pyongyang: There Was No 'Nice Note' From Kim to Trump

(Newser) – President Trump said Saturday that he had recently gotten "a nice note" from Kim Jong Un, but by the following day, North Korea was denying its leader had sent any such thing. "There was no letter," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said, per the New York Times and Fox News. "The relations between the top leaders of (North Korea) and the US are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes." In his comments, Trump also said the US and North Korea would be at war were it not for his election. Trump also recently told South Korean President Moon Jae-in he had gotten a "warm letter" from Kim, Moon's aides told reporters Sunday.

story continues below

But, per the North, "We cannot know for sure whether the US president reminisced about past correspondence, but our leadership did not send any letter to the US president recently." The country added, "We are about to look into the matter to see if the US leadership seeks anything in feeding the ungrounded story into the media." Trump and Kim have exchanged letters in the past, and last month Trump sent a letter to Kim offering to help his country fight the coronavirus. North Korea claims it has zero COVID-19 cases, but experts and defectors tell the AP that's unlikely. They suspect the virus is in fact circulating in the country. (Kim hasn't been seen in public for a while.)

