David Bowie Bassist Dies of COVID-19

(Newser) – COVID-19 has claimed another well-known victim. Matthew Seligman died Friday at age 64 from complications of the coronavirus, Deadline reports. Seligman, a musician in the 1980s new wave scene, played bass for David Bowie at his 1985 Live Aid performance and on the Labyrinth soundtrack, was a founding member of the band Bruce Woolley & The Camera Club, and was also in the Soft Boys and the Dolphin Brothers. "Everybody goes, but none of us were expecting Matthew to leave us so abruptly, forever," former Soft Boys frontman Robyn Hitchcock wrote on Facebook Friday, per Billboard.

"I am so sad to have to bear this terrible news. I have loved him as a friend and a fellow musician for 40 years," wrote Thomas Dolby, Seligman's fellow Camera Club member, on Facebook when announcing Seligman had suffered a haemorrhagic stroke Friday morning. Later that day, Dolby wrote that Seligman had died. He had been hospitalized in London for two weeks due to the virus, and was on a ventilator and in an induced coma. Seligman also played with acts including the Thompson Twins, Morrissey, Chrissie Hynde, Sinead O'Connor, and Tori Amos.


