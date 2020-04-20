Emails Contain Another Accusation Against Lori Vallow

(Newser) – Lori Vallow is in an Idaho jail as authorities try to figure out what happened to her two missing children. That's no longer the investigation she factors into. KTVB reports Vallow and husband Chad Daybell are being probed in the death of Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell. Her October death was ruled natural and Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow married two weeks later, reports the Deseret News. But her death re-entered the spotlight after police were in November told that children Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, hadn't been seen since September. The 49-year-old's remains were exhumed in December; the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests that were conducted are pending, reports East Idaho News.

The two are being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy in connection with Tammy Daybell's death. Chad Daybell has not been charged with anything. Vallow has been charged with felony child abandonment and next has a Friday court hearing in relation to her request that her bond be lowered from $1 million to $10,000. Lori Vallow also has a dead spouse, and Fox 10 reports on emails it obtained that were written by Charles Vallow, who was shot to death by Lori Vallow's brother last July. In messages to Banner Life Insurance, Charles Vallow accuses his "soon to be ex-wife" of placing a password on his life insurance policy account in a bid to prevent him from removing her as beneficiary of the $1 million policy; he made his sister Kay the beneficiary, writing "I want nothing to go to Lori or any member of her family." (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)

