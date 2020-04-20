Blue Ivy's 'DIY Experiment' Is a Hand-Washing PSA

(Newser) – The latest celebrity name out with a coronavirus PSA is actually the child of celebs. Blue Ivy Carter, the 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, illustrates the importance of hand-washing in a video posted by her grandmother Tina Knowles, reports Billboard. After sprinkling pepper into a bowl of water, Blue Ivy dips a finger into soap and then dips her soapy finger into the water. The pepper, meant to represent COVID-19, disperses. "Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," says Blue Ivy. "This is why it's important to wash your hands."

story continues below

"If you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick," she says. "So, peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y'all, bye." ET Online notes that her famous mom appeared over the weekend at the One World: Together at Home special, a COVID-19 fundraiser. Beyonce made a point to mention that the disease is hitting black communities disproportionately hard. (Read more Blue Ivy Carter stories.)

