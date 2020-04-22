 
X

Trump Demands Harvard Pay Back $8.6M

University says $8.6M in relief was no loan
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 22, 2020 6:21 AM CDT
Updated Apr 22, 2020 6:55 AM CDT

(Newser) – Harvard says it has no intention of paying back nearly $9 million in coronavirus relief aid, despite President Trump's demand it do so. During Tuesday's coronavirus briefing, Trump said the world's wealthiest university, with an endowment fund of $40 billion, should pay back $8.6 million it received through the $2.2 trillion aid package signed on March 27, reports the New York Times. "This is meant for workers, this isn't meant for one of the richest institutions … They got to pay it back," Trump said, per the BBC. But Harvard didn't receive any money from a fund granting loans to small businesses. It benefited from $14 billion in relief for higher education, distributed to institutions based on the number and income of students.

Arizona State University received $63.5 million, Cornell and Columbia each received about $12.8 million, Arkansas State University received $9.2 million, Central Connecticut State University received $9 million, Stanford received $7.3 million, and Yale received $6.8 million, per the Times. Half of the relief money was intended to go to students, with the remainder assisting in revenue losses as a result of shuttered campuses, canceled athletic events, and more. Though Harvard president Lawrence Bacow tells the Times that resources are "already stretched," the university says it has "committed that 100% of these emergency higher education funds will be used to provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic." (Read more Harvard stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Newser
Install our app
so we can be on
your home screen
X