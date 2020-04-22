(Newser) – For the first time, People magazine's annual "Beautiful Issue" will see three generations on its cover—and it's Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson, and Hudson's own daughter who get the honors, the AP reports. The issue comes out Friday, featuring a photo of a beaming Hawn, 74, snuggling with her 41-year-old actress daughter and Hudson's little one, Rani Rose Fujikawa, who was 16 months old during the early February photo shoot. "When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal," Hawn tells the magazine. "I mean, it really is." "And now with little Rani Rose. I was so excited," adds Hudson, whose third child is with musician Danny Fujikawa; she also has 8-year-old Bing and 16-year-old Ryder from past relationships. "The third generation."

Hudson was on the issue's cover herself back in 2008. "The palpable joy of seeing this trio together made them the perfect choice for the 30th anniversary of our 'Beautiful Issue,'" People Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford tells Women's Wear Daily. "These women illustrate what is important to us right now: positivity, kindness, laughter, and family." The meaning of the family's bond has been especially underscored during the coronavirus pandemic (the photo shoot for the magazine took place before the nationwide shutdowns). "It's definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important," Hudson tells People. Head here to see more on what Hawn and Hudson have to say about their own relationship. (Read more People Magazine stories.)

