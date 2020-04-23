(Newser) – A Nigerian woman has become a first-time mother at age 68. Margaret Adenuga—perhaps the oldest first-time mother in Africa, per the Times—underwent three in vitro fertilization procedures before finding success with her fourth. She and husband Noah Adenuga, 77, then welcomed twins at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on April 14, per CNN. The babies were delivered via C-section at 37 weeks by Dr. Adeyemi Okunowo. He describes possible age-related complications "such as the baby being born preterm" and notes a specialized team was involved.

"As an elderly woman and a first-time mother, it was a high-risk pregnancy, and also because she was going to have twins, but we were able to manage her pregnancy to term," Okunowo tells CNN. Noah, a retired stock auditor, says the couple married in 1974 and had long wanted a child. They traveled from West Africa to the UK and "elsewhere" in their quest to conceive, spending their savings along the way, per the Times. "I am a dreamer, and I was convinced this particular dream of ours [would] come to pass," Noah tells CNN. (An Indian woman is thought to be the oldest to give birth.)

