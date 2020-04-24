Mayor Finds Woman Living in Cellar

(Newser) – First, Bruce Wilkerson heard noise outside the Ohio house. He thought it would stop, but "it keeps on and keeps on," he recalled. He smelled cigarette smoke, too. So Wilkerson, the mayor of Bowling Green and a former police officer, went outside to check. He found a bit of blood on the door to the cellar, the Bowling Green Daily News reports. He looked in the cellar and didn't see anyone, but he did find a bag with women's leggings in it. Wilkerson called police, who said they didn't have any reports of missing women.

Wilkerson went back inside to work on the house, which he's renovating. But then the power went out to some outlets. This time, when he went outside, Wilkerson found the cellar door ajar and a woman, about 20 years old, in the cellar. “I'm hiding from someone,'" she told the mayor before running out of the cellar and away from the house. Wilkerson said he doesn't know how long she'd been hiding there. Nothing is missing, he said. Police are seeking information about the woman, who remains at large, reports WNKY. (Read more Bowling Green stories.)

