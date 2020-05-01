Meteorologist's at-Home Forecast Gets Interrupted

(Newser) – Brody the dog really wanted a scratch. The golden retriever interrupted a weather forecast on Fox 13 as meteorologist Paul Dellegatto filmed in his home office, per Mashable. Dellegatto was reporting the weather last month when the camera suddenly focused on Brody; the dog had approached Dellegatto, who was sitting behind a laptop. "The maps aren't going to move because he just whacked the computer with his head, so let me just verbalize the forecast," Dellegatto said before scolding Brody, whose framed photo can be seen in the shot, per New York. "That was not very smart," he told the dog who'd climbed into his lap. The meteorologist proceeded to report the weather while scratching Brody's chest.

Brody subsequently climbed down and went toward the cameraman who, Dellegatto explained, was outside behind a blanket, shooting through a window. "Oh boy, oh boy," Dellegatto said as Brody's face filled the screen. "Don't take this the wrong way, Paul, but this is amazing," the show's anchor responded. "We don't need to see the forecast map, we'll just look at Brody." The dog was back with his head in Dellegatto's lap before the meteorologist signed off. Perhaps he'd heard him say, "we're gonna eat after this." In sharing the video on Thursday, Fox 13 acknowledged viewers are likely missing Brody as Dellegatto is back reporting the weather from inside the studio. (At least Dellegatto was wearing pants.)

