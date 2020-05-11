 
X

US /
bears

No Need for Firefighters: Mama Bear Rescues Cubs

She swam them all to safety at marina in California
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 11, 2020 8:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – Visitors to a California marina called firefighters when they noticed three bear cubs in an apparent pickle: They were huddled together under a dock, separated from their mother, reports the San Jose Mercury News. But by the time firefighters arrived at the Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Mama Bear was already on the case. She saved each cub individually by swimming across the marina to the dock, coaxing a cub to swim out to her, then swimming back to safety with the cub attached, per CNN. The South Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association posted this video, which shows the rescue of the final cub. (Read more bears stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.