Rescued Utah Dad Accused of Forcing Kids on Brutal Hike

A Utah father faces felony charges of child torture and aggravated child abuse after authorities say he forced his three young children, ages 2, 4, and 8, to endure a dangerous mountain trek that ended with their dramatic rescue last month, the New York Times reports. Micah Smith, 31, was indicted this week, a month and a half after he and his kids were found in the rugged Big Cottonwood Canyon near Salt Lake City, a day after they'd been reported overdue. Police say the father and kids left around 9am on Oct. 11 and reached the summit 3,100 feet up around 6pm, but the weather "turned into mist, fog, rain, and hail." Initial reports had lauded Smith's survival efforts, with a GoFundMe campaign set up after he was said to have suffered frostbite while trying to make sure his kids were safe.

But the narrative shifted sharply as authorities say they learned Smith forced the children to "march on" through treacherous terrain, including loose rocks and unstable boulders, and that the route he chose was far from suitable for kids. The daughter was reportedly recorded in a video on Smith's phone asking her father, "Are we going to freeze to death, daddy?" Police say by two hours after reaching the summit, Smith decided to try and find shelter and that the 2-year-old hit his head and seemed "dazed." Later, as the group attempted to construct a shelter, police say Smith told them the toddler lost consciousness and may have stopped breathing until Smith performed CPR on him. Smith allegedly told police the 4-year-old later also struggled with breathing and Smith showed the 8-year-old how to perform CPR, then left the kids as he continued down the mountain.

Investigators say the children were discovered in dire shape the following day—two were hospitalized in critical condition. The oldest, an 8-year-old girl, was found sheltering behind a boulder, while her 2-year-old brother was found underneath his 4-year-old brother—who was found unconscious and appearing "lifeless," ABC 4 reports. He reportedly had no pulse, and a weak heart rhythm only returned after 25 minutes of CPR. His body temperature upon arrival at the hospital was reportedly 62.6 degrees, and he had a stroke, which required part of his skull to be removed so a drain could be placed. Authorities say Smith's behavior was "clearly spiraling" before the hike, and cited prior suicidal ideations. He was taken into custody Tuesday.