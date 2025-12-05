Family Expects Charges for Teen in Cruise Ship Death

A 16-year-old boy may soon face either state or federal charges in connection with the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was found dead on a Carnival cruise ship last month. The FBI's Miami office is leading the investigation but has not publicly named any suspects or filed charges. The possibility of charges was raised by Millicent Athanason, attorney for Anna's stepmother, during a custody hearing related to ongoing family disputes, Fox News reports. The death has been ruled a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation and both parents have referred to the boy, Anna's stepbrother, as a suspect and the subject of an FBI probe.

"We're not sure what the FBI is going to do," Athanason said. "Whether he's going to be charged federally or whether they're going to turn it over to the state." The teen is currently staying with a relative while authorities await the results of psychological and psychiatric tests, Athanason said. Anna Kepner was found dead under a bed in a cabin she shared with her 14-year-old brother and the 16-year-old stepbrother. Her stepmother, Shauntel Kepner, testified that safety concerns led to the 16-year-old's placement with a relative. She also said the boy has been diagnosed with ADHD and was not taking his insomnia medication for two days during the cruise.

Despite the tragedy, Kepner described the three teens as close, calling them "best friends." According to court filings, the 16-year-old's father, who shares another child with Shauntel Kepner, said he never gave his permission to go on the trip, the AP reports. He accused Shauntel Kepner of failing to properly supervise the boy. The custody hearing also revealed details of family strife, including testimony from Shauntel Kepner's older son about a past violent incident involving his mother and stepfather. Ultimately, the judge found no imminent risk to the younger children, but scheduled a follow-up hearing for Dec. 17. Last month, Anna's father, Christopher Kepner, told People he wants his stepson to "face the consequences."

