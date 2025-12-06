The Top 10 ZIP Codes for Americans Looking to Move

Looking to get out of Dodge, or wherever you currently reside? MovingPlace has culled the "hottest" ZIP codes in the nation, meaning those areas that are growing at the quickest clip and seem to be the most in demand. The site compiled its list based on moving data from across America to see which places are most luring new residents. The Texas city of Dale takes the top spot in MP's rankings. Deemed "a prime location for those who want to be close to big city amenities while enjoying more of a rural lifestyle," Dale boasts 15.2 moves per every 1,000 residents. The top 10 ZIP codes in the US:



78616 (Dale, Texas) 34987 (Port St. Lucie, Florida) 37228 (Nashville, Tennessee) 80019 (Aurora, Colorado) 75166 (Lavon, Texas) 32461 (Inlet Beach, Florida) 10004 (New York City) 43137 (Lockbourne, Ohio) 30346 (Atlanta) 78656 (Maxwell, Texas)