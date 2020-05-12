Woman Spat on at Work Dies From COVID-19

(Newser)
British Transport Police say they are trying to trace a man who coughed at and spat on two railway ticket office workers and told them he had the coronavirus. Both workers became ill and one of them, 47-year-old Belly Mujinga, died from the virus 14 days after the attack, the BBC reports. Her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, says Mujinga was working on the concourse of Victoria Station in central London when she was attacked by the suspect, who asked her what she was doing there. Mujinga was hospitalized on April 2 and died three days later without seeing her husband and 11-year-old daughter again. Mujinga had underlying respiratory problems and her union says she should have been provided with protective equipment. The office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the attack as "despicable," reports the AP. (Read more coronavirus stories.)