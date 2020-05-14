Feinstein Talks to FBI About Husband's Stock Deals

(Newser) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein has answered FBI questions about her husband's stock trades and turned over documents. The California Democrat volunteered to be interviewed, a spokesman said. Also, Politico reports, she "provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband's transactions," the spokesman said. Feinstein's husband is Richard Blum, an investment banker who sold biotech shares at the end of January, shortly before the pandemic sent the stock market plummeting.

Feinstein has said her assets were placed in a blind trust when she was elected to the Senate in 1992. She was asked "basic questions" by the FBI, a spokesman said, in April. "There have been no follow up actions on this issue," a statement said, per the Sacramento Bee. The senator is one of four who have been under scrutiny for stock transactions made after they'd been briefed on the spreading coronavirus. (Sen. Richard Burr has stepped down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee while his stock deals are investigated.)

