Girl Learning to Drive Accidentally Kills Father

(Newser) – A sad story out of Tarpon Springs, Florida, where police say a teenage girl accidentally struck and killed her father while he was giving her a driving lesson. The pair were at a local park late Tuesday afternoon when the father got out of the truck so the girl could back his Ford F-150 into a parking spot by herself, reports the Tampa Bay Times. The 46-year-old father stood in front of the truck, and police say his daughter accidentally went forward and struck him, per CNN. The girl was tending to him when police arrived, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Neither has been identified. (Read more Florida stories.)