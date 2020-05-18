(Newser) – A Massachusetts doctor has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife's body was found near their property Saturday night. CBS Boston reports that the remains of Kathleen McLean, 45, were discovered by cops not far from the Dover home she shared with her husband of five months, 58-year-old Ingolf Tuerk. Police had been investigating the disappearance of McLean, who'd last been seen on Thursday. Tuerk—a former Olympic decathlon athelete in his native Germany and once a "star surgeon" at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, per the Boston Globe—had been accused previously of physically abusing McLean, leading to McLean getting a restraining order against him in February. Among the incidents that led McLean to seek help, per the police report, was a December fight in which McLean says Tuerk slammed her head into their bed's headboard and tried to strangle her.

She said in January he threw her to the ground with such force her shoes were knocked off. In a third incident, she said he went after her with scissors, cutting off a chunk of her hair and telling her, "I'm the king of this castle ... you are only a guest." However, in early May, McLean asked for the restraining order to be nixed, noting they'd reconciled and agreed to go to counseling. "I feel safe and would like to bring my family back together with my husband," she said in a May 2 court affidavit. Tuerk's problems extended beyond his domestic life: He was terminated from St. Elizabeth's in February amid claims that he inappropriately billed Medicaid for services never rendered. Tuerk, who'd dated McLean for more than two years before they married, is the father of two teen boys, while McLean came into the marriage with three children of her own, per court records. (Read more murder suspect stories.)

