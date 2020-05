Tulsi Gabbard Not Going After Clinton Anymore

(Newser) – "Plaintiffs Tulsi Gabbard and Tulsi Now, Inc. dismiss this action." So reads the Wednesday court filing that puts an end to Gabbard's defamation suit against Hillary Clinton. Gabbard sued Clinton in January over Clinton's late 2019 suggestion that the then-2020 candidate was a "Russian asset." The New York Daily News reports that in the filing, Gabbard's lawyer wrote that while Gabbard has no doubt about the suit's legal merit, "this new COVID and post-COVID world require [Gabbard and Tulsi Now] to focus their time and attention on other priorities, including defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rather than righting the wrongs here."

story continues below

CNN notes that a statement from a rep for Clinton called the suit "a publicity stunt through and through, and this filing makes that clear." The phrase "good riddance" in Russian was tacked on for good measure. The Hawaii Democrat, who ended her campaign in mid-March, had been seeking upwards of $50 million in damages. (Read more Tulsi Gabbard stories.)