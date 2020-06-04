Trump Drops Direct Hint on Pardoning Roger Stone

(Newser) – Roger Stone is due to report to begin serving his prison sentence of more than three years on June 30. For most people convicted of crimes, that would be distressing. But President Trump suggested Thursday that his longtime adviser has nothing to worry about, the Washington Post reports. "Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history," the president tweeted, before adding, "He can sleep well at night!" Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and sentenced to 40 months in prison, the last person charged in Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump's statement followed a tweet by a conservative activist saying that Stone "will serve more time in prison than 99% of these rioters destroying America," adding: "This isn't justice. RT for a full pardon of Roger Stone!" Trump shared Charlie Kirk's tweet and added his reassurance. The president has hinted at pardoning Stone before, Politico points out, including once in February when he said Stone in the end has "has a very good chance of exoneration." That same month, more than 1,100 former Justice Department officials called for Attorney General William Barr's resignation over his involvement in the Stone prosecution.


