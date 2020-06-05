(Newser) – If you've been having a hard time stuck at home during the pandemic, consider yourself lucky you haven't been attacked by a chainsaw (unless you have, in which case ... carry on). During a podcast conversation with ex-Aussie Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Cate Blanchett revealed just such a thing happened to her recently, saying the incident took place at the home she shares with her husband and four kids in East Sussex, England, the Guardian reports. This nugget emerged when Gillard asked the 51-year-old actress how she's been coping during lockdown. "I'm fine," Blanchett replied. "I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't."

She then went on to assure Gillard she was OK, noting that "apart from the little nick to the head, I'm fine." Gillard's relieved response: "Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it." CNN notes that Blanchett didn't elaborate on whether she was the one wielding the chainsaw, or how the accident happened. (Queen guitarist Brian May recently injured himself while gardening.)

