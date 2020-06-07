Lawyers Tossed Molotov Cocktail in Cop Car: Police

(Newser) – Two lawyers are accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail in a police car—a shocking turn for two pals who rose up from simple beginnings to success in the legal field, the New York Post reports. Seems Urooj Rahman, 31, and Colinford Mattis, 32, joined George Floyd protests in New York City last Friday night and threw the incendiary device in an empty NYPD patrol car. No one was hurt and the two were promptly arrested. Now Mattis and Rahman—a corporate attorney and human rights lawyer, respectively—are sitting in jail. "They're nervous, I can tell you that," says Salmah Rizvi, an ex-Obama official and friend of Rahman. Makes sense, considering they face up to 20 years each, and Rahman was photographed holding a Molotov cocktail in Mattis' minivan.

Rahman also spoke on video during the protests: Problems "won't ever stop unless we take it all down and that's why anger is being expressed tonight in this way," she said. "People are angry because the police are never held accountable. The only way they hear us is through violence, through the means that they use." Yet associates describe the pair as thoughtful, progressive types who voiced opinions but didn't advocate violence. "This was lawless, this was stupid," said a lawyer for Rahman, per the New York Times. "This was two people swept up in the moment. But it is two people with no history of violence, no criminal history at all." The pair will remain behind bars while lawyers battle over the possibility of home confinement, per Law & Crime. (Read more protests stories.)

