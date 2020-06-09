9 Years of Unwanted Pizza Deliveries Driving Man Crazy

(Newser) – It's a good problem to have—until it isn't. The Brussels Times has the odd story of Jean Van Landeghem, a 65-year-old man living in Turnhout, Belgium, who has for the last nine years been getting pizzas he hasn't ordered. The orders come at all hours (that includes 2am), and a memorable lowpoint came in January 2019, where 10 delivery men arrived over the course of the day; one carried 14 pizzas. "Pizza terror is victim's own slice of hell," proclaims the Times of London in a headline, and that may not be an exaggeration. Van Landeghem tells Het Laatste Nieuws, "I cannot sleep anymore. I start shaking every time I hear a scooter on the street."

story continues below

He says he always refuses the food without pay, to the detriment of the restaurant. And he's not alone in his hell, reports Vice. He says a female friend living about 20 miles away has been on the receiving end of unwanted pizza deliveries for nine years as well. "Sometimes we both get them on the same day. When that happens, we warn each other to expect a delivery," he says. He has alerted police on more than one occasion. While the culprit remains unknown, it's thought to be someone Van Landeghem and his friend know. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

