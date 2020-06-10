Megyn Kelly on Gone With the Wind: 'Where Does This End?

(Newser) – HBO Max says it has temporarily removed Gone With the Wind, which will return with an "explanation and denouncement" of the 1939 film's racist stereotypes—but Megyn Kelly seems to believe a form of Cultural Revolution is taking place. The former Fox and NBC host slammed the network in a series of tweets Tuesday, suggesting it will now have to ditch shows like Friends and Game of Thrones as well, along with Woody Allen's films, the Hill reports. "Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left? Where does this end??" asked Kelly, whose time at NBC ended soon after she questioned whether it was racist to wear blackface on Halloween.

"For the record, you can loathe bad cops, racism, sexism, bias against the LGBTQ community, and not censor historical movies, books, music, and art that don’t portray those groups perfectly," Kelly tweeted to her 2.4 million followers. HBO apparently agrees to some extent: The network says that while a discussion of Gone With the Wind's historical context will be added, the movie itself will be untouched when it returns "because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed," NPR reports. The Hill rounds up other media responses, including this tweet from Greg Price of the Daily Caller: "Hattie McDaniel was the first African American actor to win an Oscar for her role in Gone With The Wind. It’s also her birthday tomorrow. Way to erase a historic black achievement in the name of social justice." (Read more Megyn Kelly stories.)

