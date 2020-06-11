Cops Napped, Made Popcorn Amid Rioting: Officials

(Newser) – Chicago cops are in hot water after lounging around a politician's office while looters plundered in the very same strip mall, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. That politician, Rep. Bobby Rush, had video of the officers kicking back in his South Side campaign office earlier this month. "One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office," he said at a Thursday presser alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight and within their reach. They did not care about what was happening to business people in this city." The Chicago Tribune reports that Lightfoot was no less upset about the video.

"That's a personal embarrassment to me," she said while showing slides of the officers kicking back. "I'm sorry that you and your staff even had to deal with this incredible indignity." She also promised to mete out punishments short of firing them: "You know who you are," she said. "You know what you did. Don't make us come find you." Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown also apologized, saying he came down hard on command staff in a Thursday meeting. USA Today notes that Rush's office had been looted earlier that day, and video of the officers began around 1am on June 1. Interesting side note: Rush and Lightfoot had clashed politically before this, with Rush accusing Lightfoot of going too easy on police. (Read more Chicago police stories.)

