Georgia's Election: 'Some Sneaky Trick'?

Democrats and black activists are saying Georgia's botched primary election was no mistake—it was by design, and someone needs to pay. "There's always some sneaky trick that's played," Democratic activist Bobby Fuse, 68, tells CNN. "This time, they had a whole bunch of sneaky tricks." Problems, no question: long lines, confused workers, defective voting machines, too few provisional ballots, and mail-in ballots that arrived late or not at all, forcing more people to line up. Now Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other as election experts say their worst fears came true about using new equipment amid the coronavirus. Among the reactions:
- Not my fault: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said the voting "in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable" and his office has "opened an investigation," per NBC News. He also blamed county officials, saying "every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."