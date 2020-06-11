Angry 'Karen' Unloads on Young Woman

(Newser) – A young woman's exercise routine turned ugly Wednesday when a passing woman exploded in a racist tirade—and it was all caught on video, KTLA reports. "Go back to whatever [expletive] Asian country you belong in," the woman shouts at Charles H. Wilson Park in Torrance, Calif. "This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here." The young woman, who remains unidentified, is seen exercising on a cellphone video when her verbal assailant apparently bumps into her. "Jesus," the young woman says. A tweeted video shows the so-called "Karen" (defined by the Guardian as "a middle-aged white woman ... who happens to be as entitled as she is ignorant") going into full rant mode.

"Listen to me. We don't play games here anymore. Next time you talk to me like that you're going to get your ... kicked by my family. They're gonna [expletive] you up," the woman says, per the LA Times . "This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here." She walks off saying, "Who wears black in California sun? Are you an idiot?" Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey says police are investigating the verbal assault, ABC 7 reports. "Our open spaces should always feel safe and free to exercise while practicing social distancing without conflict," he says. "Conduct like that displayed on the video cannot be tolerated." The tweeted tirade video already has over 105,000 views.