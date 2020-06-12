Trump Campaign to Fans: You Can't Sue Us

(Newser) – Want to attend a Trump campaign rally? OK, but don't sue them if you get sick. Trump's campaign spelled it out on a Web page that allows people to register for his June 19 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present," the statement says, per the New York Times. "By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

The Oklahoma event will be Trump's first since the pandemic forced him to stop hosting his signature public rallies. Subsequent ones will be held in three states—Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina—that have rising coronavirus tallies, while Oklahoma's have flat-lined since the state began lifting business restrictions April 24 and opened workplaces to full staffing on June 1. Meanwhile black political and community leaders are urging Trump to alter the date of his Oklahoma rally because it falls on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery, per the AP. "This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party," says Sen. Kamala Harris.


