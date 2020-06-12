Biden Team Gets Contenders for Running Mate Down to 6

(Newser) – Joe Biden's search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees for his campaign against President Trump, with several black women in strong contention. Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden's search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews, the AP reports. Those still in contention include Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama's national security adviser. The process remains fluid, according to those with knowledge of it, and additional candidates may still be asked to submit to the extensive document review process now underway for top contenders. Biden has said he'll choose a woman as his running mate.

Biden is facing increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket—both because of the outsize role that black voters played in Biden's road to the Democratic nomination and because of the reckoning over racism and inequality roiling the nation following the death of George Floyd. The campaign's short list includes several black women, including Harris and Rice. Advisers have also looked closely at Florida Rep. Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom are black, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Latina. One contender whose standing appears to have fallen is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis. During that period, more than two dozen people—mostly minorities—died during encounters with police.