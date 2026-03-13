Hegseth: Khamenei Is 'Wounded,' 'Likely Disfigured'

Iran's new supreme leader is alive but apparently not unscathed, according to top US officials. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Mojtaba Khamenei has been injured in the ongoing US-Israeli campaign, telling reporters the "so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured." He added that Washington is "on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before," notes Bloomberg . More, per Fox News :

President Trump on Friday told Fox News that Khamenei was "damaged" and "probably alive in some form," without offering details. He earlier took to Truth Social, writing, "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" In his first public remarks since taking power, Khamenei on Thursday warned that Iran could activate "other fronts" in the fight, signaling the possibility of a broader regional escalation.