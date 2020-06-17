 
S&P 500's Winning Streak Fizzles Out

The S&P 500 falls 0.4% after a shaky day of trading
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 17, 2020 3:22 PM CDT

(Newser) – The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and ended slightly lower, ending a three-day winning streak, the AP reports. The benchmark index fell 0.4% after a wobbly day of trading. Like other markets worldwide, Wall Street took a pause following some recent gains. Treasury yields held steady and oil prices ended lower. The index has climbed back within 8% of its record set in February, but analysts still say more volatility may be ahead. Even with its three days of recent gains the index still hasn't clawed back the ground it lost in a 6% drop last Thursday. (Read more Wall Street stories.)

