Officer in Rayshard Brooks Killing Is Hit With 11 Counts

(Newser) – The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday, per the AP. Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks' shoulder as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday night, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said at a news conference. "Mr Brooks was running away at the time the shot was fired," Howard said. Brosnan, who is being charged with aggravated assault, is cooperating with prosecutors in the case and has given testimony as a state's witness, according to Howard, who said it's an extremely rare case of an officer coming forward to do this.

story continues below

The news came as Republicans on Capitol Hill unveiled a package of police reform measures and the movement heated up to get rid of Confederate movements and other racially offensive symbols, with the maker of Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix dropping the 131-year-old brand. The Brooks shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital, and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned soon after Brooks died. Police body camera video shows Brooks and officers having a relatively calm conversation for more than 40 minutes before things quickly turned violent. Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns, and turned and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.