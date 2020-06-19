(Newser) – An alleged stalker has forced Billie Eilish's hand. TMZ reports a Los Angeles County judge granted the 18-year-old pop star a three-year restraining order Thursday. It's a permanent extension of a temporary one already issued against 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau, who showed up seven times over two days last month at Eilish's home exhibiting "erratic behavior," per court documents. According to those documents, cited by the AP, Eilish says Rousseau first showed up at the home where she and her parents live on May 4, rang the doorbell, and kept asking through the surveillance camera if the singer lived there. When he returned that same evening, Rousseau "remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue," Eilish says in the documents, adding her father repeatedly asked him to leave, to no avail.

story continues below

What the court docs note really freaked out the family: Rousseau wasn't wearing a face mask for most of the times he showed up, and he kept touching the doorknob and doorbell without gloves. Rousseau was finally arrested for trespassing. The restraining order now bars Rousseau from coming in contact with either Eilish or her parents, coming within 100 yards of them, assaulting or harassing them, or getting close to Eilish's places of work. The judge in Eilish's case granted only a three-year restraining order, not one for five years as Eilish had requested, because Rousseau hadn't made contact with Eilish and her family outside of those two days, but the order can be amended or extended if need be. The Guardian reports that Rousseau is from Long Island, NY, and was sent back there after his arrest. (Read more Billie Eilish stories.)

